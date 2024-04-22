Calgary WEF Mayor Says Never Being Able to own a Home " gives your more freedom" Major !

To watch full show go Here! - https://rumble.com/v4qhml3-mike-in-the-night-e556-next-weeks-news-today-headlines-call-ins.html





Household Debt: He highlights the staggering amount of household debt in Canada, nearing 3 trillion dollars, which is over 130% of the country's GDP. He attributes this to factors like easy access to credit and the influx of money into the real estate market, particularly from China.

Economic Concerns: Martins expresses concern about the impact of high household debt on the Canadian economy, particularly as it relates to sluggish economic growth. He discusses the implications of high debt levels on borrowing behavior and interest rates.

Foreign Investment: He notes a trend of both domestic and foreign investors pulling out of Canadian markets at a record pace, particularly favoring foreign bonds. This withdrawal of capital exacerbates Canada's struggle to attract investment.

Homeownership vs. Renting: Martins discusses a shift in mindset among some Canadians towards renting rather than owning a home, citing reasons such as mobility and freedom. He critiques this trend and suggests it may be driven by factors like foreign investment pushing up housing prices.

Government Messaging and Influencers: He mentions the government's use of influencers to communicate messages, particularly regarding financial matters like the federal budget. He questions the effectiveness and integrity of such messaging.

Miscellaneous: Martins briefly touches on other topics such as the possibility of a distraction like bird flu and mentions some personal experiences with creating financial advice content on YouTube.

