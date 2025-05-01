The latest developments in the war between Russia and Ukraine on April 30, it seems that Russian forces have officially begun to establish a foothold in Bogatyr south of Donetsk Russian attack UAV storming the main Ukrainian stronghold inside the settlement zone, where the southern outskirts have turned into a gray zone. In the past two days, Russian UAV operators from the 14th and 37th Motorized Rifle Brigades of the Vostok Group of Forces, the attack UAV gradually began to pursue the Ukrainian assault groups that were confusedly looking for shelter, eliminating their equipment that is visible, also immediately neutralizing the threat coming from Ukrainian forces. The operation began with aerial reconnaissance by Vostok Group, with precise coordination, their UAV rushed to strike, at the initial stage the detected Ukrainian infantry were targeted. The Ukrainian group that tried to take refuge in the settlement area is hit, they were eliminated even before the Russian assault troops began to entering Bogatyr.

Several equipment such as vehicles carrying the Ukrainian group, were targeted by Russian attack UAV crew. FPV drone arrived at a parked pick-up after dropping off the passengers, then eliminated the target. Several another FPV, chasing and destroying American-made armored personnel carriers near the settlement. Ukrainian infantrymen tried to leave the field in a zigzag manner, but were defeated by the drone's crushing blow, the first Russian game changer for Bogatyr. In addition, the crews of Russian attack UAV prevented the threat from Ukraine as early as possible, and neutralized it quickly. Ukraine came up with the idea of sending UAV operators on their attack mission for Bogatyr. The suspicious activity was immediately detected by Vostok Group, where Ukrainian operators were setting up their equipment in a house, instead of a post, and they thought to use it as soon. But, the target was acquired, the hopes of Ukrainian operators were dashed in an explosion due to fire, when Russian drones arrived there.

Considering that Ukrainian TCC soldiers with no combat experience and no health restrictions were sent to serve in the combat zone, UAV operators from the Vostok Group of Forces in south Donetsk informed the enemy troops about the opportunity to surrender. These positions are filled by young, and elderly people who are in poor health, unable to perform their duties in combat units. Instead of always storming, the operators carry out a unique mission by surveying Ukrainian positions to drop leaflets. By attaching these materials to drones, the operators effectively target areas where Ukrainian troops are gathering and this time in their trenches. The leaflets urge enemy troops to surrender voluntarily and lay down their arms, aiming to undermine morale and encourage desertion among the opposing troops, primarily to save their lives, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on April 30, 2025.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





