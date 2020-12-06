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Police Stop Man From Getting A HairCut
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56 views • December 06, 2020
In order to not have to tolerate people telling me I cannot enter their store unless I am wearing a mask, I call in advance to find out if a mask is going to be a problem. More specifically, I ask if need not wearing one is going to be a problem.
This particular haircutting place told me on the phone that they did not prejudice against anybody who was not wearing a mask and so I drove 20 km to get my hair cut.
That is when three militant women decided to insult me and tell me that they would not serve me even though they were in violation of the law.
Then they call the police and as I walked out of the building four police officers arrives who also told me a pack of lies indicating that they either did not know the law or did not care about the law. I had had enough for speaking with them so I asked if I was free to go and nay said yes so I went shopping at Wal-Mart instead.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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This particular haircutting place told me on the phone that they did not prejudice against anybody who was not wearing a mask and so I drove 20 km to get my hair cut.
That is when three militant women decided to insult me and tell me that they would not serve me even though they were in violation of the law.
Then they call the police and as I walked out of the building four police officers arrives who also told me a pack of lies indicating that they either did not know the law or did not care about the law. I had had enough for speaking with them so I asked if I was free to go and nay said yes so I went shopping at Wal-Mart instead.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
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