Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
مرکز ساخت پای مصنوعی
channel image
ShahrDid
0 Subscribers
3 views
Published 21 hours ago

پروتزساز اولین مرکز تخصصی کار بر روی انواع پروتز پا و دست می‌باشد که توانسته خدمات با کیفیتیی به مراجعین خود ارائه بدهد.

برای دریافت اطلاعات بیشتر در مورد پروتز پا به لینک درج شده مراجعه نمایید.

لینک صفحه پروتز پای مصنوعی: https://porotezsaz.ir/prosthetic-leg

همچنین می‌توانید برای مشاوره رایگان و اختصاصی ساخت پای مصنوعی (پروتز پا) با پروتز ساز تماس بگیرید

۰۹۰۳۹۰۰۹۹۱۹

Keywords
persianprosthetichelpfulcontent

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket