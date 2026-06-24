The limits of the faith of all christians

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Intellectual, theoretical, and emotional values learned and acquired through the head and human intelligence cannot remove recurring sin. However, the powerful truth manifested within the love of God is the power that removes our sins and leads us to freedom from sin. True truth is that which guides people to receive this divine power.
https://allowed-weasel-1.10web.me/videos/the-mystery-of-god-the-realith-of-all-gods-on-earth-and-judgment/