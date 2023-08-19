The Waldenses | The Great Controversy | Lineage

The Waldenses: The Waldenses played a crucial role in the history of the Christian church, preserving God’s word, maintaining a missionary zeal in the face of fierce persecution and providing a link between the early church and the reformation. Their history is both inspiring and encouraging giving us an example today of how to live for God when the odds are against us.





