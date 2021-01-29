Peel Regional Police AMBUSH and ARREST Kevin J Johnston For Holding A Banner

A rogue peel regional police officer made a demand of my lawyer that I turn myself in to be arrested. He refused to say for what. My lawyer indicated that I would turn myself in on Monday, but that was not good enough for this police officer who looks and behaves like an AntiFa member.



The officer laid a charge that he knows I will beat in a moment, that had no jail time attached to it and if for whatever the reason I was to lose the case, it would be $500 dollar fine.



Without probable cause, without proper evidence and without a warrant for my arrest, he brought five police officers to my home to ambush me and arrest me.



I stayed locked in my car and got my lawyer on the phone and after my lawyer had indicated that we had done all the prep work to get this to work properly, I exited the vehicle and was arrested.



Here is that arrest as best as you can see it from my dashboard.



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