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A7. MMS STORIES: Covid-19 Finally Defeated! Bolivian Accounts
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293 views • November 06, 2020
This video helps to show that Chlorine Dioxide neutralizes the coronavirus...at least for Latinoamericans. :) Maybe one day us North Americans will accept a simpler, cheaper and more effective solution to the pandemic like they do. Thanks to all who put this together to share the truth.
Thanks to Peter Langelaar, this video is found on Veed.io at https://troo.tube/videos/watch/165da78c-01b5-4184-9b7f-0d5800679e9a?fbclid=IwAR0fC7tS9qTTR7Err-CU5H2uEgNNZkDkwpROWBxvBidmoXcV698arY8wOjI
Thanks to Peter Langelaar, this video is found on Veed.io at https://troo.tube/videos/watch/165da78c-01b5-4184-9b7f-0d5800679e9a?fbclid=IwAR0fC7tS9qTTR7Err-CU5H2uEgNNZkDkwpROWBxvBidmoXcV698arY8wOjI
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