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Double Down Mr. President? Or Tell the TRUTH - BCP, Newsmax, Shapiro and Beck lay down the law
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150 views • August 13, 2021
Hunter Biden has lost another laptop! But it is not the usual ad hominem attack we engage in. This is reflective of the President's judge of character and the "smartest man" he knows. Listen as Glenn Beck, Ben Shapiro, Newsmax and Black Conservative Perspective lay out the challenges with this story. Dusty Friday opens with his own ideas!!!
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Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
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