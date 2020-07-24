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Another Gates vaccine scandel in Africa
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130 views • July 24, 2020
Del Bigtree, July 20, 2020
The world’s first malaria vaccine, funded by GSK and the Gates Foundation, is being recklessly rolled out in Africa. Over 700,000 children will be given this brand new vaccine with limited efficacy and a questionable safety profile.
The Highwire
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6oOuhSx7ESreh6m9LGy6Q
https://thehighwire.com/
The world’s first malaria vaccine, funded by GSK and the Gates Foundation, is being recklessly rolled out in Africa. Over 700,000 children will be given this brand new vaccine with limited efficacy and a questionable safety profile.
The Highwire
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6oOuhSx7ESreh6m9LGy6Q
https://thehighwire.com/
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