Exclusive: 'Catholic' School To Punish 16-year-old Boy Wanting Girl-only Bathrooms

Josh Alexander is being personally targeted and discriminated by the LGBT lobby for the very values that St. Joseph High School should be upholding: that God created humans male and female. The discrimination pushed by St. Joseph High School is unlike anything seen in the Western world — and unprecedented from a Catholic school. The world watches as Josh takes his last stand, facing expulsion for refusing to believe that boys should have access to the girls' bathroom. The battle for pro-life and pro-family values may all rest on this brave Canadian student.
STAND WITH JOSH ALEXANDER AS HE CHALLENGES THE CORRUPT EDUCATION SYSTEM: https://www.lifefunder.com/helpjoshwin
FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT!
https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round
FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!
https://give.lifesitenews.com
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!
https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
Follow us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.