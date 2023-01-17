Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Exclusive: 'Catholic' School To Punish 16-year-old Boy Wanting Girl-only Bathrooms
6 views
channel image
LifeSiteNews
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Josh Alexander is being personally targeted and discriminated by the LGBT lobby for the very values that St. Joseph High School should be upholding: that God created humans male and female. The discrimination pushed by St. Joseph High School is unlike anything seen in the Western world — and unprecedented from a Catholic school. The world watches as Josh takes his last stand, facing expulsion for refusing to believe that boys should have access to the girls' bathroom. The battle for pro-life and pro-family values may all rest on this brave Canadian student.


STAND WITH JOSH ALEXANDER AS HE CHALLENGES THE CORRUPT EDUCATION SYSTEM: https://www.lifefunder.com/helpjoshwin

FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT!

https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round


FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!

https://give.lifesitenews.com


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Follow us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

Keywords
human rightsfamily valueslifesitenewspro familyjohn henry westenjosh alexander

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket