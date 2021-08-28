TASKFORCE PINEAPPLE EXPRESS - Covert Evacuation Operation Afghanistan

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Scott Mann talks details about the coordinator inside the lines and how they moved over 500 people out covertly including American citizens, Afghan special forces, at risk allies, children from orphanages, etc.
White board shows original course of action sketch and 2nd whiteboard shows players.
You can read about Scott Mann and his current endeavors, Rooftop Leadership at - https://www.rooftopleadership.com