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Dr and Senate hopeful Shiva Ayyadurai discusses the danger of MSM Covid pandemic
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14 views • April 25, 2020
Dr Shiva Ayyadurai makes some very pointed accusations in this video against the Trump Administrations "handling" of public opinion concerning Covid-19. Included are figures such as Bill and Linda Gates Foundation, Fauci's ties to Big Pharma, and the Zuckeburg foundation.
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