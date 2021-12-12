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Reptilian 'Gods' and Current Events - David Icke
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346 views • December 12, 2021
David Icke, the man who called current world events 30 years ago and has been long talking of the agenda for mass control now rolling out across the globe now speaks to us about Reptilian Beings who are a major part of the Globalist agenda.
Mirrored from https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=617294bf7e618e0fd0d49c5b
Mirrored from https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=617294bf7e618e0fd0d49c5b
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