Andrew Bridgen: Fighting for Real Conservatism

In this interview with The New American, MP Andrew Bridgen tells his story of questioning Covid policies, particularly Covid inoculations, which led to his expulsion from the Conservative Party. Mr. Bridgen believes that telling the truth and warning his constituency of serious adverse reactions caused by the shots drove him to be outspoken on the matter. Mr. Bridgen addressed the failure of Brexit and his joining the Reclaim Party.
Please follow Andrew Bridgen on Twitter and YouTube.
https://twitter.com/ABridgen
https://www.youtube.com/@andrewbridgenmp
Andrew Bridgen is a British politician and businessman who has served as Member of Parliament for North West Leicestershire since 2010.
The conversation took place at the Better Way Conference in Bath, U.K. organized by the World Council for Health on June 2-4.
Virtual tickets are still available at https://betterwayconference.org/#bwc-23-tickets
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.