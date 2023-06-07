Create New Account
Andrew Bridgen: Fighting for Real Conservatism
Published 20 hours ago |

In this interview with The New American, MP Andrew Bridgen tells his story of questioning Covid policies, particularly Covid inoculations, which led to his expulsion from the Conservative Party. Mr. Bridgen believes that telling the truth and warning his constituency of serious adverse reactions caused by the shots drove him to be outspoken on the matter. Mr. Bridgen addressed the failure of Brexit and his joining the Reclaim Party.


Andrew Bridgen is a British politician and businessman who has served as Member of Parliament for North West Leicestershire since 2010.


The conversation took place at the Better Way Conference in Bath, U.K. organized by the  World Council for Health on June 2-4.


