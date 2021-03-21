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The Leading World Expert in Vaccines Open Letter to all Scientist – Stop the CovID Vaccine
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230 views • March 21, 2021
16 March 2021
Snippet from Dell Bigtree of the interview of Geert Vanden Bossche, Phd, DVM and his open letter and discussion regarding the dangers of the CovID vaccine.
This expert designs vaccines, yet in his open letter advises scientists and doctors alike to look at the real data.
He has worked at:
GSK,
Novartis,
Solvay
GAVI
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
GAVI
UNIVAC
German Centre for Infectious Research
VARECO
Snippet from Dell Bigtree of the interview of Geert Vanden Bossche, Phd, DVM and his open letter and discussion regarding the dangers of the CovID vaccine.
This expert designs vaccines, yet in his open letter advises scientists and doctors alike to look at the real data.
He has worked at:
GSK,
Novartis,
Solvay
GAVI
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
GAVI
UNIVAC
German Centre for Infectious Research
VARECO
Keywords
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