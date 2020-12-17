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Black StarSuperplumeCovid-19 Weekly Report for 2020 Newsletter 51: December 17, 2020
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646 views • December 17, 2020
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2020 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Earth has gone 523 days with 10 of the 7-magnitude earthquake events striking around the world, when we should have seen 28.64 big quakes (Natural Resources Canada* one every 18.26 days: Upgrades to the Network) striking historically through the period. Two of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 43 helps us to see Week 42 peak activity expected to gradually decline moving through Week 52 with bounces and dips along the way. Twenty-four of the 5-mag quakes and 332 of the 2.5-to-4-mag quakes for Week 43 also work to identify the recent Week 42 bounce with weekly values expected to trend lower.
--
Ten harmonic tremors (including this 5.6 Fiji Quake @ 621.1-K Depth) struck under the Fiji-side of the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone the same as last week with four, four, three, five, two, nine, five, seven, four, four, six, two, four, one, five, five, seven, four, seven, two, seven, three, six, two, six, two, and seven from the previous weeks. The 4.2 Philippines Quake (USGS) and the 4.4 Mariana Islands Quake (USGS) struck along the southern region of Corridor 1.
--
Everyone with the resources has been warned to relocate away from the coasts and away from highly populated areas. Again, the Ozarks Survival Group Land Acquisition Committee has identified the right cavern property, near Harrison Arkansas, but we have yet to come up with the funds making our offer. USA Survival Group Subscribers now have a ground floor opportunity to become part owners of the property by joining the Committee and LLC Partnership, by writing to Terral for more information.
--
Links:
Massive 'Lava Lamp' Blobs Deep Inside Earth Have Scientists Puzzled
https://www.livescience.com/55285-mysterious-blobs-in-earths-mantle.html
--
Something Coming! Rich Exodus Underwater To Submarines Mysteriously
https://youtu.be/bXH5PSK5xpM
--
87,000 nurses refuse Covid vaccine Netherlands
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/87000-nurses-refuse-covid-vaccine-netherlands/
--
These 3 groups of people are being told not to get coronavirus vaccines
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/2123613132718/these-3-groups-of-people-are-being-told-not-to-get-coronavirus-vaccines
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2020 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Earth has gone 523 days with 10 of the 7-magnitude earthquake events striking around the world, when we should have seen 28.64 big quakes (Natural Resources Canada* one every 18.26 days: Upgrades to the Network) striking historically through the period. Two of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 43 helps us to see Week 42 peak activity expected to gradually decline moving through Week 52 with bounces and dips along the way. Twenty-four of the 5-mag quakes and 332 of the 2.5-to-4-mag quakes for Week 43 also work to identify the recent Week 42 bounce with weekly values expected to trend lower.
--
Ten harmonic tremors (including this 5.6 Fiji Quake @ 621.1-K Depth) struck under the Fiji-side of the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone the same as last week with four, four, three, five, two, nine, five, seven, four, four, six, two, four, one, five, five, seven, four, seven, two, seven, three, six, two, six, two, and seven from the previous weeks. The 4.2 Philippines Quake (USGS) and the 4.4 Mariana Islands Quake (USGS) struck along the southern region of Corridor 1.
--
Everyone with the resources has been warned to relocate away from the coasts and away from highly populated areas. Again, the Ozarks Survival Group Land Acquisition Committee has identified the right cavern property, near Harrison Arkansas, but we have yet to come up with the funds making our offer. USA Survival Group Subscribers now have a ground floor opportunity to become part owners of the property by joining the Committee and LLC Partnership, by writing to Terral for more information.
--
Links:
Massive 'Lava Lamp' Blobs Deep Inside Earth Have Scientists Puzzled
https://www.livescience.com/55285-mysterious-blobs-in-earths-mantle.html
--
Something Coming! Rich Exodus Underwater To Submarines Mysteriously
https://youtu.be/bXH5PSK5xpM
--
87,000 nurses refuse Covid vaccine Netherlands
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/87000-nurses-refuse-covid-vaccine-netherlands/
--
These 3 groups of people are being told not to get coronavirus vaccines
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/2123613132718/these-3-groups-of-people-are-being-told-not-to-get-coronavirus-vaccines
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
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