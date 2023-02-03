Create New Account
CIA Chief Warns of China’s ‘Serious’ Intent to Invade Taiwan by 2027
The United States is aware “as a matter of intelligence” that Chinese leader Xi Jinping has ordered his military to be prepared to invade Taiwan by 2027, CIA Director William Burns said on Thursday.

Burns said that Xi’s order to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) military may not represent his timeline for the CCP’s invasion of Taiwan, but it demonstrates his “seriousness” in pursuing this goal.

“Our assessment at CIA is that I wouldn’t underestimate President Xi’s ambitions with regard to Taiwan,” Burns said at an event at Georgetown University in Washington.

Burns said he believes that Xi was likely “unsettled” by the Russian military’s performance in the Ukraine war and that he likely tried to evaluate the effectiveness of Russia’s weapons systems in Ukraine for his ambition toward Taiwan.

Read more: https://discernreport.com/cia-chief-warns-of-chinas-serious-intent-to-invade-taiwan-by-2027/

Keywords
ciachinamontanataiwanforeign affairsthe epoch timestop storythe jd rucker showledewilliam burns

