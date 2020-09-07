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Freedom For All Podcast - Episode #3 - Matt Landman
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5 views • September 07, 2020
Freedom For All Podcast.- Episode #3 - Matt Landman
'What The Future Holds'
Topics Discussed;
Matt’s awakening process, The fakes and phoniness in the so called “truth” movement, Chemtrails, The California Fires, Trump and “Q” yet again, Creepy ass Joe Biden and the shit show of this years election, The possibility of a civil/revolutionary war in the near future, The Covid-19 scam, Understanding our inherent natural God given birth rights, Natural Law, How the controllers try to deflect their karmic consequences, the social credit system, A possible technological dystopian nightmare future ahead, People getting on the battlefield and playing their part in this war, How we can still turn things around if enough of us choose to, Matt’s final thoughts
Matt Landman's Website http://actualactivists.com
Matt Landman's Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4fttWX2A2PQ5nOHUV6dyEQ
'What The Future Holds'
Topics Discussed;
Matt’s awakening process, The fakes and phoniness in the so called “truth” movement, Chemtrails, The California Fires, Trump and “Q” yet again, Creepy ass Joe Biden and the shit show of this years election, The possibility of a civil/revolutionary war in the near future, The Covid-19 scam, Understanding our inherent natural God given birth rights, Natural Law, How the controllers try to deflect their karmic consequences, the social credit system, A possible technological dystopian nightmare future ahead, People getting on the battlefield and playing their part in this war, How we can still turn things around if enough of us choose to, Matt’s final thoughts
Matt Landman's Website http://actualactivists.com
Matt Landman's Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4fttWX2A2PQ5nOHUV6dyEQ
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