Dr. Taylor Marshall





July 25, 2023





Viganò: Pope Francis wants Latin Mass Schism





In this eye-opening video by Dr. Taylor Marshall, we cover Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s message on his perspective behind Pope Francis' plans, which may result in the creation of a deep division within the Catholic Church known as the 'Latin Mass Schism' or as Taylor Marshall calls it “Corral Theory”. Viganò delves into the consequences of these decisions, shedding light on the implications and ramifications for devout Catholics worldwide. This thought-provoking discourse will undoubtedly challenge your perception of the pontiff's actions and their impact on religious unity. Don't miss this compelling video that explores the current state of affairs within the Catholic Church and the growing divide caused by Pope Francis.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uNEVbWs4_mI