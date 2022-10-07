Prophetic Dream 2001-08-24 Endtime and "rapture" Part 2 of 3

Part two of three old dreams that speaks about the end time and the hint of the rapture.This part is from 2001-08-24 at 1:24am
Whether you name it harpazo, raptura, snatching away or whatever...
I use the common term rapture and don't discuss about theology on that.
Let the dreams speak for themselves – in 2001 I had not much an understanding about that subject
Interpretation is up to you
Some of my thoughts about it I share in the video
No scriptures included for this dream – you can look up for yourself or ask the Holy Spirit to give it to you.
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/dream-2001-08-24-endtime-and-rapture-part-2-of-3/
Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/d4718b53-2ef8-4168-b74f-da9916694081
Part 3: https://www.brighteon.com/dc9c099a-9cd4-4a35-aa87-90e12aa7c729
