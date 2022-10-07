Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prophetic Dream 2001-08-24 Endtime and "rapture" Part 2 of 3
84 views
channel image
What Do You Got To Lose?
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

Part two of three old dreams that speaks about the end time and the hint of the rapture.This part is from 2001-08-24 at 1:24am


Whether you name it harpazo, raptura, snatching away or whatever...

I use the common term rapture and don't discuss about theology on that.

Let the dreams speak for themselves – in 2001 I had not much an understanding about that subject


Interpretation is up to you

Some of my thoughts about it I share in the video


No scriptures included for this dream – you can look up for yourself or ask the Holy Spirit to give it to you.


The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/dream-2001-08-24-endtime-and-rapture-part-2-of-3/


If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski


Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/d4718b53-2ef8-4168-b74f-da9916694081

Part 3: https://www.brighteon.com/dc9c099a-9cd4-4a35-aa87-90e12aa7c729

Keywords
heavenholy spiritearthquakeprophecypropheticharpazoraptureyeshuaendweaponfinalpersecutioncameraprophetstheologydreamleft behinddigitalendtimebindernowski

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket