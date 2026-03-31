AI, Freemasons vs. Jesuits, NAZIS: ULTIMATE EVIL, Algorithm Wars, The Populist Bible

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RR 2026-03-30 #277
Resistance Rising #277: 30 March 2026
Topic list:
* Will Johnny’s attempt at a GesuTube #6 be the death of bumpermusic?
* Gemma falls all over herself to help show the Sabbatard cultists tapping into double and triple blinds over Masons “vs.” Jesuits.
* Jesuit Pachtler’s triple-blind on Freemasonry.
* Johnny’s troubled relationship with Sabbatardia.
* Johnny’s Nephilim Death Squad interview thumb caused him to go on an “odyssey” of AI image creation.
* NAZIS! SO EVIL, NOT EVEN AI CAN TOUCH THEM!!!
* Heinrich Himmler’s JESUIT/BAVARIA pedigree.
* The secret Jesuit agenda behind WHY Nazis are the “ULTIMATE EVIL”: why these CATHOLIC Fascists get a FREE PASS.
* Putin’s Brain and his daughter murdered by Ukrainians?
* Alas! No documentaries about “Ninos Robados”.
* Who “NAZI ULTIMATE EVIL” screens.
* The algorithm war: Shiva THE DISRUPTOR vs. Vivid Rammyswammy.
* JESUIT THEATER: when Helliwood tells the truth and STILL manipulates it against you!
* THE POPULIST BIBLE
* Gemma: “Jesus MILITANTLY attacked the Roman-Jewish feudal tyranny!”
* Humble Miriam vs. the Greco-Roman-Egyptian “Queen of Heaven” construct.
* Papal/Papist Gnostic hand-speak REVEALED!
* SPIRITUAL FEUDALISM
* Paul VI Serpent’s Head
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·
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·
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