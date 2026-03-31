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AI, Freemasons vs. Jesuits, NAZIS: ULTIMATE EVIL, Algorithm Wars, The Populist Bible
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
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RR 2026-03-30 #277

Resistance Rising #277: 30 March 2026

 

Topic list:
* Will Johnny’s attempt at a GesuTube #6 be the death of bumpermusic?
* Gemma falls all over herself to help show the Sabbatard cultists tapping into double and triple blinds over Masons “vs.” Jesuits.
* Jesuit Pachtler’s triple-blind on Freemasonry.
* Johnny’s troubled relationship with Sabbatardia.
* Johnny’s Nephilim Death Squad interview thumb caused him to go on an “odyssey” of AI image creation.
* NAZIS! SO EVIL, NOT EVEN AI CAN TOUCH THEM!!!
* Heinrich Himmler’s JESUIT/BAVARIA pedigree.
* The secret Jesuit agenda behind WHY Nazis are the “ULTIMATE EVIL”: why these CATHOLIC Fascists get a FREE PASS.
* Putin’s Brain and his daughter murdered by Ukrainians?
* Alas! No documentaries about “Ninos Robados”.
* Who “NAZI ULTIMATE EVIL” screens.
* The algorithm war: Shiva THE DISRUPTOR vs. Vivid Rammyswammy.
* JESUIT THEATER: when Helliwood tells the truth and STILL manipulates it against you!
* THE POPULIST BIBLE
* Gemma: “Jesus MILITANTLY attacked the Roman-Jewish feudal tyranny!”
* Humble Miriam vs. the Greco-Roman-Egyptian “Queen of Heaven” construct.
* Papal/Papist Gnostic hand-speak REVEALED!
* SPIRITUAL FEUDALISM
* Paul VI Serpent’s Head

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s SHADOW-BANNED & CENSORED Video Hubs:

·         Johnny’s YouTube #6:
https://www.youtube.com/@Gio.Johnny.Cirucci

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Personal Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/gio.cirucci

 

Flying Monkeys Facebook Group:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/647418881282080/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
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