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Rav Yoav Alon הרב-יואב-אלון warning against the vaccines
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53 views • August 20, 2021
Posted 19December2021 https://www.bhol.co.il/news/1166645 :
Rav Alon is the father of the Rosh Yeshiva of the Mir Brachtfeld. He is formerly a scientist. He is warning against the vaccines and addresses Rabbi Firer and others who have advised to take it.
Rav Alon is the father of the Rosh Yeshiva of the Mir Brachtfeld. He is formerly a scientist. He is warning against the vaccines and addresses Rabbi Firer and others who have advised to take it.
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