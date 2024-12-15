❗️Putin meets with heroes of the Russian Federation and personally supports their families.

"We will help solve your problems and look after your families." - Putin reassured.

Adding from yesterday, Dec 14th:

❗️All parliamentary parties in Russia support what is aimed at protecting people in the Donbass and Novorossia - Putin.

❗️Russia needs to set new large-scale goals and targets without delay

The main points from Vladimir Putin’s statements at the United Russia congress in the national center “Russia”:

▪️We need to increase efforts to support combat veterans and their families, as well as expand the “Time of Heroes” project and launch regional programs;

▪️United Russia’s decision to nominate many veterans of the special operation in the elections is correct;

▪️no blackmail or attempts from outside to interfere with Russia will achieve anything. Russia will harshly suppress attempts to undermine the unity of the country, and is ready to fight back "on all fronts";

▪️Russian authorities must check every step with the opinion of the people;

▪️participation of deputies of different levels in the SVO is a courageous and bold step worthy of all respect;

▪️the front now not only runs along the line of contact, but also affects all aspects of life - culture, worldview, economics;

▪️Russia is developing, the economy is growing, despite sanctions unprecedented in world history;

▪️The confrontation with Russia’s opponents now affects not only the fight at the front, but also all other areas, including culture.