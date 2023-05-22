Welcome To Proverbs Club.Violence Of The Wicked.
Proverbs 21:7 (NIV).
7) The violence of the wicked will drag them away,
for they refuse to do what is right.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The evil paths of the Wicked assure their extirpation.
https://pc1.tiny.us/24c8exf8
#drag #them #away #they #refuse #do #right
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.