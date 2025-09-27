This nu metal track opens with uneasy synths, industrial noise, and whispered male vocals, Verses layer pulsing hip hop drums, fuzz bass, jagged low C# guitars shaped with envelope filters, delay, and phaser, Choruses hit with detuned riffs, pounding drums, and ferocious half-sung, half-screamed vocals, The bridge spirals into warped music box, carnival samples, slap bass, fierce female vocals, manic laughter, wild beats, eerie strings, and drones, collapsing into a sinister drone, gunshot, and echoing laughter, Turntable scratches and dynamic samples cut through, amplifying the industrial metal and psychobilly chaos





(Verse 1) Gathered here tonight on a beautiful day For news we can't believe and a fight we must face We didn't call for them, they just suddenly came A sudden influx, a show of force, speaking Trump's name. Armored vehicles and agents masked, where is their purpose? Imagine if they sent us a hundred new teachers! Or specialists for addiction, engineers for our plight, But instead, they bring shadows to stand in the light. We need federal help to clean rivers and to build us new homes, But instead of a hand, they're just sending the drones. (Chorus) Don't take the bait, Portland, don't take the bait! ✊ They want chaos and conflict right outside the gate. They want division, a story that isn't true, So stand firm and peaceful, let your purpose see you through. We're a sanctuary city, a commitment we hold, Our love for this city is more precious than gold. So take a hike with your armored trucks, go back to D.C. This is our home, and we will stand united and free. (Verse 2) The President's goal is to make us look bad, To induce the reaction he claims that we've had. But I walked downtown, saw the happy crowd sway, Not the warzone they painted for the nation yesterday. We have two red lines that we must stand by: Federal agents will not rough up the peaceful as they walk by, And protesters, you listen, be absolutely non-violent, No lobbing of fireworks, stay firm and stay silent To the violence they covet, the fight they demand, We won't grant them that wish, we'll protest across the land. (Chorus) Don't take the bait, Portland, don't take the bait! ✊ They want chaos and conflict right outside the gate. They want division, a story that isn't true, So stand firm and peaceful, let your purpose see you through. We're a sanctuary city, a commitment we hold, Our love for this city is more precious than gold. So take a hike with your armored trucks, go back to D.C. This is our home, and we will stand united and free. (Bridge) They undermine our ability to govern our own, Disrupting the work that our local leaders have shown. This is bad for business, for the progress we've made, Our recovery's blooming, a vibrant parade. Look out for your neighbors, your siblings, your friends, In the heart of all faith, active love never ends. Our offspring will wonder, "Did they open their mouth? Did they stand up and speak for the North and the South?" We'll show them we did the work that was right, We chose courage and compassion instead of the fight. (Chorus) Don't take the bait, Portland, don't take the bait! ✊ They want chaos and conflict right outside the gate. They want division, a story that isn't true, So stand firm and peaceful, let your purpose see you through. We're a sanctuary city, a commitment we hold, Our love for this city is more precious than gold. So take a hike with your armored trucks, go back to D.C. This is our home, and we will stand united and free. (Outro) Our Sit Rep is clear: Situation Normal here. Our shootings are down, our hope is sincere. Let Portland leaders lead, let the agents go home. We'll get through this moment, stronger, and not alone. We are okay. We are okay. We are okay. Portland will stand together, starting tonight, today.