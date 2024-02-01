CTP (S1EListenerFeedbackFeb2024, Audio drop: 20240207) SneakPeek/BehindTheScenes Video

S1EListenerFeedbackFeb2024 before edit 19m 15s... Peter Serefine is back to talk RED-PILL STRATEGY (and his Dog needing a Walk LOL)...

S1EListenerFeedbackFeb2024 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Wed. Feb. 7 2024 and thereafter) at: http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1EListenerFeedbackJan2024) "Listener Feedback - Feb. 2024"

Thank you all to those that tune-in and especially those that provided Feedback. I have only shared one such to date, but felt this Feedback needed an on-air addressing in regard to CTP S1E32 "Red-Pill Strategy" episode.

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of/for this Show for "Episode related additional information."

Transcript Bonus: NO TRANSCRIPT CREATED

(S1EListenerFeedbackFeb2024 Audio: 18m 43s, Wed Feb 7 2024)





Episode related items...

- No corresponding TLB Ariticle this coming Sat, see related B4IN pieces...

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/14387779-christitutionalist-politics-s1e32-red-pill-strategy-aka-the-conspiracy-theories-show

- https://beforeitsnews.com/conspiracy-theories/2024/01/red-pill-strategy-2-conspiracy-theory-vs-facts-sometimes-evil-people-just-have-same-ideasgoals-2520722.html

- https://beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2023/01/why-i-oppose-the-current-federal-sales-tax-scheme-some-fellow-republicans-are-proposing-principlesnotpersonalities-3651841.html

- https://beforeitsnews.com/tea-party/2022/07/michigan-taxes-and-our-migop-migov-candidates-in-this-2022-election-cycle-2710485.html

- https://beforeitsnews.com/christian-news/2023/11/your-christitutionalist-politics-awakening-2619081.html

- https://beforeitsnews.com/christian-news/2024/01/christitutionalist-politics-2-2620304.html