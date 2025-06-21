538 - Nuclear Hoax - Nukes Do Not Exist!

Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8vUfLrWkvo

und

https://big-lies.org/nuke-lies/www.nukelies.com/forum/index.html





The following documentary explores the truth about nuclear energy

and the surprisingly abundant evidence that nuclear weapons are a hoax.





Many of the nuclear explosion videos we have all seen and presumed real are shown to be complete fakes using model trees, houses and cars exploding on a set.

The destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were the result of fire-bombing. Hiroshima and Nagasaki also never experienced anything like the hundreds or thousands of years of radiation predicted by nuclear scientists, in fact, vegetation began growing within a month after the bombing, and the Japanese people began rebuilding almost immediately!





Some nuclear physicists even claim nuclear weaponry fraudulent based solely on the technical impossibilities of fission material not to be incinerated before triggering the necessary chain reaction.





Top nuclear physicist Galen Winsor explains how nuclear power plants

are essentially just steam plants and nothing but the most expensive and effective way to boil water.

He completely blows the lid off the idea of “nuclear meltdown”

or “nuclear waste,” and even eats a good portion of live radioactive waste

on camera which he claims to have been doing for years!





His professional opinion is that fear of nuclear radiation has been greatly exaggerated to scare people and so a few powerful organizations can maintain total control of the world’s most valuable energy resource.





Thanks to Edmund Matthews for compiling the majority of footage and big thanks to Greg Carlwood for releasing the second-hour of our nuke interview.













.





































































































.













































































































































.













































































































.





















































































































































































.





















































































































































.