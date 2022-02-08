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Shocking new official data proves vaccine genocide continues globally IMPORTANT! SPREAD!
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50 views • February 08, 2022
ALL LINKS to the articles and studies used in this broadcast:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/16bS076C9YUaJc9C4pDzaM_s29-uHEi1n/view?usp=sharing
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine increases Children’s risk of Death by 5100% according to the Office for National Statistics – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/07/covid-vaccinated-children-5100-percent-more-likely-to-die/
Dr Mike Yeadon – “Children are 50 times more likely to die from the Covid Vaccines than from the virus itself” – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/07/09/dr-mike-yeadon-children-are-50-times-more-likely-to-die-from-the-covid-vaccines-than-from-the-virus-itself/
Australia’s Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated | 4 in every 5 Covid-19 Deaths are among the Fully Vaccinated according to official Government data – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/08/australias-pandemic-of-the-fully-vaccinated-2/
Canada’s Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated | 7 in every 10 Covid-19 Deaths are among the Fully Vaccinated according to official data; & Trudeau’s Government are trying to cover it up – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/06/canadas-pandemic-of-the-fully-vaccinated/
The Expose – Home
https://dailyexpose.uk/
80% of Serious Cases of “COVID” Are The Fully Vaccinated in Pfizer CEO’s “World Lab” – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/08/80-of-serious-cases-of-covid-are-the-fully-vaccinated-in-pfizer-ceos-world-lab/
Latest Update – February 7th, 2022 Regarding Criminal Case 6029679/21. – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/07/latest-update-february-7th-2022-regarding-criminal-case-6029679-21/
Case Briefing Document.docx
http://www.ukcitizen2021.org/Case_Briefing_Document_050222.pdf
Confidential April 2021 Pfizer Document confirms Covid-19 mRNA Jab may cause Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease; & Real-World data now proves it definitely does – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/05/confidential-pfizer-document-confirms-covid-vaccine-causes-vaed/
Official Data shows Fully Vaccinated Children are 3.3 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than Unvaccinated Children and the UKHSA is trying to hide it – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/05/ukhsa-data-vaccinated-children-3x-more-likely-die-covid/
Breaking – Northern Ireland Solicitor Wins Legal Challenge – COVID19 vaccination programme within schools has been terminated. – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/04/breaking-northern-ireland-solicitor-wins-legal-challenge-covid19-vaccination-programme-within-schools-has-been-terminated/
Croatian Politician Compares Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccination to “Death Penalty” – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/04/croatian-politician-compares-mandatory-covid-19-vaccination-to-death-penalty/
Czech Republic: Covid Restrictions Cannot Be Used to Force Citizens to Be Vaccinated, Supreme Court Says – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/04/cannot-force-citizens-to-be-vaccinated-court-says/
Shocking analysis finds that Covid-19 Vaccine Death-Rates are much higher than what is being officially reported – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/04/covid-vaccines-death-rates-higher-than-reported/
Real-World Covid-19 Vaccine Effectiveness against Death now as low as MINUS 112% according to official Public Health Data – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/04/covid-vaccine-effectiveness-against-death-minus-112-percent/
URGENT: UK Government plans to remove Human Rights in the UK “for the greater good” and will apply reforms to the Unvaccinated – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/03/uk-government-to-remove-human-rights-for-the-greater-good/
Official Data shows Covid-19 Vaccines cause serious Immune System degradation; and every shot makes things considerably worse – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/03/covid-vaccines-cause-immune-system-degradation/
The Billion Lives Covid-19 Fraud: The Vaccinated & Boosted have 3 years to live… – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/02/covid-vaccinated-have-3-years-to-live/
Covid-19 Vaccines have a negative effectiveness of MINUS 425% in Canada after Fully Vaccinated account for 89% of Cases since December – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/02/canada-covid-vaccine-negative-effectiveness-minus-425-percent/
Perfect Society
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8
Dr Noack's last video before he died during which he was arrested FULL VIDEO (not the graphene razorblades video see link in description)
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Dr-Noack's-last-video-before-he-died-during-which-he-was-arrested-FULL-VIDEO:2
20 Mechanisms of Injuries (MOI) How COVID-19 Injections Can Make You Sick; Even Kill You Dr Tenpenny PDF Important! Spread!
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/20-Mechanisms-of-Injuries-(MOI)-dr.-tenpenny-20-moi-list:3
NIH admits US funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan
https://nypost.com/2021/10/21/nih-admits-us-funded-gain-of-function-in-wuhan-despite-faucis-repeated-denials/
https://drive.google.com/file/d/16bS076C9YUaJc9C4pDzaM_s29-uHEi1n/view?usp=sharing
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine increases Children’s risk of Death by 5100% according to the Office for National Statistics – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/07/covid-vaccinated-children-5100-percent-more-likely-to-die/
Dr Mike Yeadon – “Children are 50 times more likely to die from the Covid Vaccines than from the virus itself” – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/07/09/dr-mike-yeadon-children-are-50-times-more-likely-to-die-from-the-covid-vaccines-than-from-the-virus-itself/
Australia’s Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated | 4 in every 5 Covid-19 Deaths are among the Fully Vaccinated according to official Government data – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/08/australias-pandemic-of-the-fully-vaccinated-2/
Canada’s Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated | 7 in every 10 Covid-19 Deaths are among the Fully Vaccinated according to official data; & Trudeau’s Government are trying to cover it up – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/06/canadas-pandemic-of-the-fully-vaccinated/
The Expose – Home
https://dailyexpose.uk/
80% of Serious Cases of “COVID” Are The Fully Vaccinated in Pfizer CEO’s “World Lab” – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/08/80-of-serious-cases-of-covid-are-the-fully-vaccinated-in-pfizer-ceos-world-lab/
Latest Update – February 7th, 2022 Regarding Criminal Case 6029679/21. – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/07/latest-update-february-7th-2022-regarding-criminal-case-6029679-21/
Case Briefing Document.docx
http://www.ukcitizen2021.org/Case_Briefing_Document_050222.pdf
Confidential April 2021 Pfizer Document confirms Covid-19 mRNA Jab may cause Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease; & Real-World data now proves it definitely does – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/05/confidential-pfizer-document-confirms-covid-vaccine-causes-vaed/
Official Data shows Fully Vaccinated Children are 3.3 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than Unvaccinated Children and the UKHSA is trying to hide it – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/05/ukhsa-data-vaccinated-children-3x-more-likely-die-covid/
Breaking – Northern Ireland Solicitor Wins Legal Challenge – COVID19 vaccination programme within schools has been terminated. – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/04/breaking-northern-ireland-solicitor-wins-legal-challenge-covid19-vaccination-programme-within-schools-has-been-terminated/
Croatian Politician Compares Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccination to “Death Penalty” – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/04/croatian-politician-compares-mandatory-covid-19-vaccination-to-death-penalty/
Czech Republic: Covid Restrictions Cannot Be Used to Force Citizens to Be Vaccinated, Supreme Court Says – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/04/cannot-force-citizens-to-be-vaccinated-court-says/
Shocking analysis finds that Covid-19 Vaccine Death-Rates are much higher than what is being officially reported – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/04/covid-vaccines-death-rates-higher-than-reported/
Real-World Covid-19 Vaccine Effectiveness against Death now as low as MINUS 112% according to official Public Health Data – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/04/covid-vaccine-effectiveness-against-death-minus-112-percent/
URGENT: UK Government plans to remove Human Rights in the UK “for the greater good” and will apply reforms to the Unvaccinated – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/03/uk-government-to-remove-human-rights-for-the-greater-good/
Official Data shows Covid-19 Vaccines cause serious Immune System degradation; and every shot makes things considerably worse – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/03/covid-vaccines-cause-immune-system-degradation/
The Billion Lives Covid-19 Fraud: The Vaccinated & Boosted have 3 years to live… – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/02/covid-vaccinated-have-3-years-to-live/
Covid-19 Vaccines have a negative effectiveness of MINUS 425% in Canada after Fully Vaccinated account for 89% of Cases since December – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/02/canada-covid-vaccine-negative-effectiveness-minus-425-percent/
Perfect Society
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8
Dr Noack's last video before he died during which he was arrested FULL VIDEO (not the graphene razorblades video see link in description)
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Dr-Noack's-last-video-before-he-died-during-which-he-was-arrested-FULL-VIDEO:2
20 Mechanisms of Injuries (MOI) How COVID-19 Injections Can Make You Sick; Even Kill You Dr Tenpenny PDF Important! Spread!
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/20-Mechanisms-of-Injuries-(MOI)-dr.-tenpenny-20-moi-list:3
NIH admits US funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan
https://nypost.com/2021/10/21/nih-admits-us-funded-gain-of-function-in-wuhan-despite-faucis-repeated-denials/
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