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What Chris Rock Was Thinking After He Got SLAPPED by Will Smith -- (Free Speech)
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163 views • March 29, 2022
Will Smith, protected the "honor" of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, after Chris Rock joked about her appearing in G.I. Jane because she has alopecia and thus a Marine Look, got on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock.
Naturally, members of the far left spoke out in support of Will Smith, because many of them want to make it socially acceptable to commit an act of violence against the use of words. It is the death of first amendment, the death of comedy, and the death of free speech that they are taking a chisel to.
Sandro Monneti
#ChrisRock #WillSmith #FreeSpeech
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Naturally, members of the far left spoke out in support of Will Smith, because many of them want to make it socially acceptable to commit an act of violence against the use of words. It is the death of first amendment, the death of comedy, and the death of free speech that they are taking a chisel to.
Sandro Monneti
#ChrisRock #WillSmith #FreeSpeech
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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