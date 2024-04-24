Create New Account
Julie Kelly Bombshell: Deep State and WH Have Been Manufacturing Cases Against Trump Since May, 2021
(Apr 23, 2024) Newly obtained, unredacted documents prove that Joe Biden’s White House, his general council, the DOJ, the FBI, the National Archives, and many other federal agencies, have all been working together to manufacture bogus cases to prosecute President Trump since May, 2021.


Full segment on Steve Bannon’s War Room: https://rumble.com/v4r70lw-julie-kelly-explains-how-intelligence-agencies-manufactured-a-coup-against-.html


The Liberty Daily: https://thelibertydaily.com/

