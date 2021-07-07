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Joe Biden Steals a Page From Hitler's Nazi Playbook: He Will Go Door-to-Door To Enforce Mandatory Vaccinations
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130 views • July 07, 2021
On May 4th, 2021 Joe Biden held a press conference and told the world that he wanted 70% of Americans vaccinated by July 4th. America's Independent Day. During that Press Conference Biden was asked by the press corp what would happen if he did not make his projected 70%. Biden answered that he would stay calm and would probably assign a 'spokesperson' to convince the unvaccinated to get vaccinated. Exactly two month's after that May 4th announcement -Biden did not reach his goal of 70% vaccinated and he had his 'spokesperson' (Jen Psaki) announce what the consequences are for those who have not been vaccinated yet. On July 6th Psaki announced that the Biden government will be going door-to-door to check in on those communities and ethnicities who have not been vaccinated and this will be done with the assistance of FEMA. Later in the day on July 6th Joe Biden reaffirmed that the US government will be initiating a door to door policy to ensure those who have NOT been vaccinated will be given the opportunity to be given the needle. I never thought that this would happen and Joe Biden has taken a page out of Hitler's Nazi Playbook by going door to door to enforce a draconian policy of mandatory jabs.
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Please follow me on Social Media
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