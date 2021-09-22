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Creepy 9/23 Revelations, 38 Years After 9/23/83 "99 Red Balloons" & You Tube Hunting Going Extinct [20.09.2021]
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51 views • September 22, 2021
EntertheStars [20.09.2021]: Skip to 9/23 99 red balloons 26:19
LINKS...
BINGO!...Thomas Francis isolated the flu virus and did polio field trials on the SAME DAY
that Mother Frances Cabrini became the first American Saint!
https://www.thisdaytrivia.com/trivia/july-15
https://snipboard.io/bUnc3x.jpg
words you cant say on YT without jeopardizing your channel
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1ozg1Cnm6SdtM4M5rATkANAi07xAzYWaKL7HKxyvoHzk/edit#gid=674179785
9/23
https://www.informalnewz.com/23-september-importance-the-day-of-23-september-is-very-special-in-the-hindu-calendar-know-its-reason/
Nena's 99 red balloons released on 9/23/83, 38 years ago.
https://musicstax.com/track/99-luftballons/7J1LaHMVHypncTKadbslqI
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/99_Luftballons
creepy covid red balloon memes
https://www.shutterstock.com/image-vector/boy-holds-red-balloon-coronavirus-silhouette-1721628454
https://www.dreamstime.com/coronavirus-shaped-balloon-group-red-balloons-coronavirus-shaped-balloon-group-red-balloons-orange-image187078999
https://www.dreamstime.com/d-illustration-red-balloon-molecules-graphene-crystal-lattice-idea-nanotechnology-biological-weapons-virus-image135544054
Covid spike protein has 99 positively charged amino acids
https://www.aimspress.com/article/doi/10.3934/biophy.2021008?viewType=HTML
99 red balloons Brazil aids day before the pandmemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hegvyS6CJ1E
and after the pandemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tWMU4m6Y7aE
https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/story/2020-08-08/brazil-100000-deaths-from-covid-19
Nena distances herself, WHY?
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/nena-red-balloons-singer-covid19-b1904761.html
Xfiles Red balloons
https://books.google.com/books?id=1gXImRmz7u8C&;pg=PA209&lpg=PA209&dq=red+balloon+virus&source=bl&ots=HELNFEm6wT&sig=ACfU3U2jj1OKUM5rYmCJtrjKxeJ6S0Gqog&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjm_5DS__7yAhVdKVkFHQFOCZ4Q6AF6BAh9EAM#v=onepage&q=red%20balloon%20virus&f=false
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Herrenvolk_(The_X-Files)
Mother Cabrini was the original Candyman
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frances_Xavier_Cabrini
https://campfirestoriespodcast.medium.com/the-creepy-urban-legend-of-poisoned-halloween-candy-b1828f363379
https://cabrinishrinenyc.org/the-anniversary-of-the-death-of-mother-cabrini/
https://soul-candy.info/2012/11/nov-13-st-francis-xavier-cabrini-msc-1850-1917-universal-patron-of-immigrants/
https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/thumbor/FuRnNGaVmzX76pBfmthimD1rVQ8=/1400x1050/filters:format(jpeg)/cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_asset/file/22677113/candyman_CDM_Adv1Sheet8_AUG27_rgb.jpeg
11,369 views Streamed live on Sep 20, 2021
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/_YRq4b2c4Fc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
LINKS...
BINGO!...Thomas Francis isolated the flu virus and did polio field trials on the SAME DAY
that Mother Frances Cabrini became the first American Saint!
https://www.thisdaytrivia.com/trivia/july-15
https://snipboard.io/bUnc3x.jpg
words you cant say on YT without jeopardizing your channel
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1ozg1Cnm6SdtM4M5rATkANAi07xAzYWaKL7HKxyvoHzk/edit#gid=674179785
9/23
https://www.informalnewz.com/23-september-importance-the-day-of-23-september-is-very-special-in-the-hindu-calendar-know-its-reason/
Nena's 99 red balloons released on 9/23/83, 38 years ago.
https://musicstax.com/track/99-luftballons/7J1LaHMVHypncTKadbslqI
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/99_Luftballons
creepy covid red balloon memes
https://www.shutterstock.com/image-vector/boy-holds-red-balloon-coronavirus-silhouette-1721628454
https://www.dreamstime.com/coronavirus-shaped-balloon-group-red-balloons-coronavirus-shaped-balloon-group-red-balloons-orange-image187078999
https://www.dreamstime.com/d-illustration-red-balloon-molecules-graphene-crystal-lattice-idea-nanotechnology-biological-weapons-virus-image135544054
Covid spike protein has 99 positively charged amino acids
https://www.aimspress.com/article/doi/10.3934/biophy.2021008?viewType=HTML
99 red balloons Brazil aids day before the pandmemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hegvyS6CJ1E
and after the pandemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tWMU4m6Y7aE
https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/story/2020-08-08/brazil-100000-deaths-from-covid-19
Nena distances herself, WHY?
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/nena-red-balloons-singer-covid19-b1904761.html
Xfiles Red balloons
https://books.google.com/books?id=1gXImRmz7u8C&;pg=PA209&lpg=PA209&dq=red+balloon+virus&source=bl&ots=HELNFEm6wT&sig=ACfU3U2jj1OKUM5rYmCJtrjKxeJ6S0Gqog&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjm_5DS__7yAhVdKVkFHQFOCZ4Q6AF6BAh9EAM#v=onepage&q=red%20balloon%20virus&f=false
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Herrenvolk_(The_X-Files)
Mother Cabrini was the original Candyman
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frances_Xavier_Cabrini
https://campfirestoriespodcast.medium.com/the-creepy-urban-legend-of-poisoned-halloween-candy-b1828f363379
https://cabrinishrinenyc.org/the-anniversary-of-the-death-of-mother-cabrini/
https://soul-candy.info/2012/11/nov-13-st-francis-xavier-cabrini-msc-1850-1917-universal-patron-of-immigrants/
https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/thumbor/FuRnNGaVmzX76pBfmthimD1rVQ8=/1400x1050/filters:format(jpeg)/cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_asset/file/22677113/candyman_CDM_Adv1Sheet8_AUG27_rgb.jpeg
11,369 views Streamed live on Sep 20, 2021
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/_YRq4b2c4Fc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Keywords
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