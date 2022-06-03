Based on Russia’s Disintegration and the CCP’s Time Is Running Out, the US Will Reform and Reorganize the United Nations

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The United States believe the CCP is running out of time. But no one in the United States believed it in the past that the Communist Party would be destroyed and many people from within the Communist Party thinks the Communist Party will be eliminated. Now the first article of the UN’s reform, it’s called the voting system. It’s not that you can vote down. People are from seven different countries and the majority vote counts.