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Maxine Waters Stuffed Digital Cash into Pelosi Pork & UBI Bill
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22 views • March 24, 2020
Remember Maxine Waters & her bankster husband profiting from 2007 financial crisis? Remember Maxine dropping the hammer on cryptocurrency? Now she’s inserted “Digital Dollars” & a Federal Reserve Digital Wallet into Pelosi’s COVID19 Pork bill.
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