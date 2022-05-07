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URGENT: W.H.O. Moves to CRUSH U.S. SOVEREIGNTY - Interview with James Roguski on Man In America - 050522
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130 views • May 07, 2022
This video that I'm sharing came from Man In America on YT.
The World Health Organization is just about to vote on a motion that would shred our constitutional rights. We’ve all suspected something sinister behind the COVID-19 agenda. But what if its true purpose was to permanently hijack U.S. sovereignty? Join me for an interview with James Roguski as he reveals how “public health" may soon become the Trojan horse for a globalist takeover.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vxKa4hOEp5o&;ab_channel=ManInAmerica
The World Health Organization is just about to vote on a motion that would shred our constitutional rights. We’ve all suspected something sinister behind the COVID-19 agenda. But what if its true purpose was to permanently hijack U.S. sovereignty? Join me for an interview with James Roguski as he reveals how “public health" may soon become the Trojan horse for a globalist takeover.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vxKa4hOEp5o&;ab_channel=ManInAmerica
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