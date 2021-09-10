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How people are being killed by going to hospital for covid
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373 views • September 10, 2021
If you have friends or loved ones being treated in hospital for any variant of covid 19 then this is a MUST watch. Send this out to everyone you know so they can learn the truth of what is happening!
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