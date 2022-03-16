Captured Ukrainian military equipment including weapons from Western countries are being handed over to the units of the people's militia of the Lugansk and Donetsk people's republics.

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▪️Tanks, other armored vehicles and weapons, received by the Donetsk and Lugansk military personnel, were abandoned at their positions and warehouses by the retreating Ukrainian nationalists.
▪️All captured Ukrainian equipment and weapons transferred to the personnel will be used to liberate and protect the territory of the people's republics.
Source - MoD Russia