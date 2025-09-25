BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Gitarzan the chimpanzee ♪
wolfburg
wolfburg
4 followers
16 views • 19 hours ago

(practicing hard to play the guitar)

Energetic pop-rock launches with syncopated drums and intricate percussion, layered beneath modal guitar riffs and propulsive bass, Verses feature shifting vocal colors and tight harmonies atop sparse, evolving backdrops, Instrumental breaks inject Phrygian dominant synths, bold strings, and percussive accents for a Middle Eastern flavor, The chorus highlights confident, playful vocals and crisp, catchy harmonies, sustaining pop-rock momentum while weaving “Egyptian” textures through the arrangement

[Music] he's free as the breeze he's always at ease he lives in the jungle and hangs by his knees as he swings through the trees without a trapeze in his dvds he's got a union card and he's practicing hard to play the guitar gonna be a big star yeah he's gonna go far and carry moon beams home in a jar he ordered checks guitar course c.o.d makes a and e and he's working on being digged c and w and r and b and me and the chimpanzee agree that one day soon he'll be a celebrity get it get it get it get it okay he's a guitar man he's all you can stand give him a hand guitar [Applause] he's got a girl named jane with no last name kind of homeland plain but he loves it just the same cause she kindles the flame and it drives him insane when he hears her sing she really does her thing it's her claim to fame come on sang one jane baby monkey he likes to get drunk and sang boogie woogie and it sounds real funky come on yo time boy sing one monkey here we go on saturday night they need some excitement jane gets right and the monkey gets tight and their voice is united in the pale moon lightning sounds all right yes dynamite it's out of sight let's hear it right [Music]

verses feature shifting vocal colors and tight harmonies atop sparseevolving backdropsenergetic pop-rock launches with syncopated drums and intricate percussionlayered beneath modal guitar riffs and propulsive bassinstrumental breaks inject phrygian dominant synthsbold stringsand percussive accents for a middle eastern flavorthe chorus highlights confidentplayful vocals and crispcatchy harmoniessustaining pop-rock momentum while weaving textures through the arrangement
