The Universal Antidote Getting Started Series-Complete Series

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Free Course and Guidebook:https://bit.ly/UniversalAntidoteCourse
Menu for The Universal Antidote Getting Started Series Videos 01 - 00:00:10 Introduction 02 - 00:04:26 MMS History and Demo 03 - 00:08:32 CDS History and Demo 04 - 00:19:51 MMS Starting Procedure 05 - 00:26:45 MMS for Treating Illness 06 - 00:44:14 CDS for Treating Illness 07 - 00:55:43 Make Sodium Chlorite Solution 08 - 01:12:41 Make Acid Solutions 09 - 01:46:43 FAQ and REview of Resources 10 - 02:03:15 TUA Training Series Guidebook