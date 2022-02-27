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President Putin Claims Queen Elizabeth "Is NOT Human" She is Reptilian
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4558 views • February 27, 2022
ChemTrailsMN
PRESIDENT PUTIN CLAIMS QUEEN ELIZABETH “IS NOT HUMAN” SHE IS REPTILIAN !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Brave Vladimir Putin has told senior staff and associates that Queen Elizabeth II is not human but is a ‘reptilian that shapeshifts between human and reptile form’ and according to sources close to the President he has witnessed her shapeshift ‘in the flesh, before his very eyes, and in his opinion, as a warning to him personally.
This IS The Huge Secret That Princess Diana Knew!!!!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fpDkH1B1PmY
PRESIDENT PUTIN CLAIMS QUEEN ELIZABETH “IS NOT HUMAN” SHE IS REPTILIAN !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Brave Vladimir Putin has told senior staff and associates that Queen Elizabeth II is not human but is a ‘reptilian that shapeshifts between human and reptile form’ and according to sources close to the President he has witnessed her shapeshift ‘in the flesh, before his very eyes, and in his opinion, as a warning to him personally.
This IS The Huge Secret That Princess Diana Knew!!!!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fpDkH1B1PmY
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