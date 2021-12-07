PLANDEMIC III ~ A War on Humanity.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Wake up from the Media's Mass Hypnosis
Expose the False Ideologies that are Dividing Us
After the release of Plandemic 1 & 2, we received hundreds of thousands of letters from the community stating, "We need more information. We need your research." And asking, "When will you make another film in the series?"
This teaser is to let everyone know we're currently in production on Plandemic 3 and are extremely excited to release this sneak peak of what we are working on!
Stop the Indoctrination and Trafficking of Our Children
Reactivate our Ability to Think Critically
Unveil Viable Solutions to Our Most Critical Social Issues