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Dr Mike Yeadon Fmr Pfizer VP Speaks Out About unscientific response to the 'virus pandemic'
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60 views • July 25, 2021
Dr Mike Yeadon is a trained biochemistry and toxicology, Researcher into Inflammation, Immunology specifically Respiratory Diseases. Also Former VP of Pfizer. Definitely someone to listen to terms of the current 'pandemic'.
Less than 40% are susceptible to the virus.
There are two immunities mechanics antibodies, and T-Cell. They only talk about antibodies.
Good news about those with immune system issues may still fight Respiratory infections using T-Cells.
Credit Dr Mike Yeadon
Less than 40% are susceptible to the virus.
There are two immunities mechanics antibodies, and T-Cell. They only talk about antibodies.
Good news about those with immune system issues may still fight Respiratory infections using T-Cells.
Credit Dr Mike Yeadon
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