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Canadian Doctors Speak Out: Dangers Of The Vax, The Hijacking Of Science & CPSO Gag Order On Doctors
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3371 views • June 13, 2021
In this new bombshell emergency gathering of 5 of Canada's most outspoken doctors you will hear: about the dangers of the experimental vaccine that are now being seen in the emergency rooms, the highjacking and censorship of science around the Covid response, the gag order placed on Doctors by the College of Physicians & Surgeons and the lack of acceptance of vaccine injury reports submitted by these doctors to the Canadian Adverse Vaccine Reporting Center.
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