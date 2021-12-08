TUCKER SIDES WITH RUSSIA: He's Right but Nobody Cares? (2021)

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Dan_11:44 But tidings out of the east and out of the north shall trouble him: therefore he shall go forth with great fury to destroy, and utterly to make away many.

Dan 11:32NLT He will flatter and win over those who have violated the covenant. But the people who know their God will be strong and will resist him.



Rev 16:12 And the sixth angel poured out his vial upon the great river Euphrates; and the water thereof was dried up, that the way of the kings of the east might be prepared.

Rev 16:13 And I saw three unclean spirits like frogs come out of the mouth of the dragon, and out of the mouth of the beast, and out of the mouth of the false prophet.

Rev 16:14 For they are the spirits of devils, working miracles, which go forth unto the kings of the earth and of the whole world, to gather them to the battle of that great day of God Almighty.

Rev 16:15 Behold, I come as a thief. Blessed is he that watcheth, and keepeth his garments, lest he walk naked, and they see his shame.

Rev 16:16 And he gathered them together into a place called in the Hebrew tongue Armageddon.



Rev 13:8 And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world.



Mat_5:9 Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.



Rev 17:18 And the woman which thou sawest is that great city, which reigneth over the kings of the earth.

Rev 18:24 And in her was found the blood of prophets, and of saints, and of all that were slain upon the earth.