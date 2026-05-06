Scam Crackdown Throws 4.3M Off Food Stamps

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Food stamp fraud is plunging with millions of scammers losing SNAP benefits since last July.
That is the good news.
The bad news is there are another 30M who are either scamming the system or should not be getting free groceries on your dime in the first place.
Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (6 May 2026)