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Mark Passio - Occult Mockery Of Police & Military Personnel
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134 views • August 16, 2020
This is a video of Mark Passio's presentation, "Occult Mockery Of Police & Military Personnel," at the Free Your Mind Conference in Philadelphia, PA on April 10, 2011.
Mark's presentation reveals how subversive Dark Occult symbolism is used to ritualistically mock the members of police and military institutions without their knowledge.
Recorded by Tim Smith of Signs Of The Time Media.
http://www.WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com
http://www.FreeYourMindConference.com
Mark's presentation reveals how subversive Dark Occult symbolism is used to ritualistically mock the members of police and military institutions without their knowledge.
Recorded by Tim Smith of Signs Of The Time Media.
http://www.WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com
http://www.FreeYourMindConference.com
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