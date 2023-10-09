Create New Account
Hamas attacks are Israel's '9/11 and Pearl Harbor together': Lt. Col. Res. Conricus
channel image
NewsClips
3737 Subscribers
56 views
Published 20 hours ago

IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Res. Jonathan Conricus joins 'FOX News Live' to shares details on the aftermath of Hamas' terror attacks on Israeli communities. #foxnews



Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update


Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html

Keywords
irancurrent eventsisraelterror attackshamas9 11pearl harbour

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket