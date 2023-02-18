Barbara Lamb Helping Experiencers and Others to Understand - Part 1 of 2

Barbara Lamb begins explaining how in 1976, when she became a psychotherapist, she didn’t know anything about E.T.s and UFOs. In the late 1980s in her training about regressing people to past lives, her trainer taught their class that there could be alien abduction memories coming up. Barbara was shocked by this!

Our lovely co-host, Tara in southern California, asked her about the most amazing cases she encountered and Barbara relates one.

35:00 She gives a spellbinding talk about E.T. hybrids, which is a specialty of hers and she has a book on this. She discusses some who are injected with E.T. DNA when they were fetuses, others who were hybridized right at conception, the great love they feel for their “real” family- their E.T. family, etc.

Barbara is a co-author of several books on this topic which can be purchased on her website at www.barbaralambregressions.com or through Amazon.

Barbara Lamb is a longtime psychotherapist, licensed in 1976, she is a highly trained hypnotherapist and regression therapist since 1984. She became a trainer for the International Association for Regression Research as well as for the Professional Institute of Regression Therapy and the International Board of Regression Therapists. In 1991 she began regressing people to the details of their Extraterrestrial encounters, and has regressed well over 2000 people (in over 4000 regressions) to those and to other paranormal experiences. This work and her Past Life Therapy and her Soul Guidance work continues, with sessions in person in San Diego, CA via Skype or Zoom.

UFO EXPERT

Her exemplary work is featured on Ancient Aliens on Netflix, August 8th, 2019 episode, also on the History Channel.

She received three Lifetime Achievement Awards: from the International UFO Congress, from the Starworks USA Conference and from the Conscious Life Expo, in the field of UFOlogy and for Experiencer Support.

CROP CIRCLE RESEARCHER

Barbara has been a dedicated researcher of the crop circle phenomenon since 1990. She personally visited and investigated hundreds of crop circles in England for 27 years, conducted crop circle tours, and she continues to follow this amazing phenomenon. She has given numerous lectures about crop circles at many groups, large forums and conferences across the U.S and other countries, and radio and film interviews on this subject. She co-authored the book Crop Circles Revealed with substantial information and pictures of these amazing patterns laid down in our crops by some mysterious agent.