James Vasquez Is A Liar and a Fake

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Extended livestream where Gonzalo goes through all the James Vasquez lies in more detail: "Propaganda BTFO" https://www.brighteon.com/a80b0a3a-8702-4a48-a1c6-f6b4bb27eed7
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